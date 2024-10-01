Draymond Green, Reporter Get Into Wildly Awkward And Tense Exchange: WATCH

Draymond Green and a reporter got into a very awkward exchange Monday.

The Golden State Warriors star was speaking to the media ahead of the new NBA season starting when a reporter noted people are "worried about him."

It seemed like a rather vanilla comment given Green's history of being suspended and history of injuries. The talented basketball player didn't take it that way at all.

Draymond Green and reporter have awkward back and forth.

He seemed to take it personally, and told the reporter "there are way more people in this world to worry about than me."

You can watch the exchange below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, telling someone it "ain't my spin to it, player" is a pretty cold line. I might have to steal that one moving forward.

Second, what an incredibly weird and strange moment. I didn't think the initial comment that sparked the back and forth was malicious at all.

The reporter seemed to just be noting people worry about Draymond Green. Whether that worry is justified or not when it comes to his health or finding himself suspended is a completely different topic.

Instead, it seemed to trigger the Warriors star. He started off with a smile, and it didn't take long to realize he was not happy with the claim people worry about him.

We already have our first major awkward moment of the NBA season, and a game hasn't even been played yet. Let me know what you think of the moment at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.