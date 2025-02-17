Draymond Green Eviscerates NBA All-Star Game Format In Middle Of Game's Broadcast

The NBA All-Star Game stinks out loud. You know it, I know, everyone knows it, including Draymond Green, who has played in the game four times and was on the call for the 2025 disaster.

In case you missed Sunday's All-Star Game, which there is a good chance that you did, this year's game(s) was a mini-tournament between four teams made up of eight players. It's worth noting one of the four teams was made of Rising Stars exclusively for first and second-year players in the league, or in other words, not actual All-Stars.

The first team that reached 40 points advanced to the final, and it was the quick action, low number that Green wasn't a huge fan of.

The Golden State Warrior joined TNT's broadcast between the first two games of the tournament, and elected to go scorched Earth on the format.

"You work all year to be an All-Star and you get to play up to 40 and then you’re done. This is so unfair to Victor Wembanyama, who just took this game really seriously," Green explained.

"Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who just took this game really seriously. When you talk about chasing after the points record, Melo, Kobe and all these guys that had great scoring nights. They don’t get the opportunity to do that with this game."

He later went on to just straight up say "this sucks, it ain't basketball."

Green has made some highly questionable decisions during his career, but he's not wrong with his assessment of this year's All-Star Game.

The NBA has changed the All-Star Game format numerous times over the years, but thrown up an air ball each and every time.

The fix is to have a regular game between the game's biggest stars and those stars actually care, at least a little bit, about the game. In today's day and age, with these players making 20+ million dollars a year, asking them to care about a game with virtually nothing on the line during their lone ‘break’ of the 82-game regular season is essentially an impossible ask.