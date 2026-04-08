NBA Star Draymond Green Handles Pranks About As Poorly As You’d Expect (Even Very Dumb Ones)

Draymond Green doesn't seem like the kind of guy who would handle a prank very well at all. I feel like if you hid a whoopee cushion under his chair, he might slap you so hard on the side of your head you'd go deaf in one ear.

But that didn't stop NBA star Anthony Davis from making Green one of his targets in his new TBS prank show, "Foul Play with Anthony Davis."

A show which, judging from the clip you're about to see, might be proof that hidden camera prank shows are dead.

The gist is that Davis, along with LeBron James, decided to enlist their agent and Green's, Rich Paul, to pull one over on the Warriors star.

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The prank was simple: make Green attend a business meeting about mall psychics and then goof on him for not having $100 million cash.

Unsurprisingly, this got Green steaming. He lashed out and threatened one of the actors who was giving him some guff for not having $100 million on him.

Allen Funt is spinning in his grave right now…

I think that's how Green reacts to anything at this point. If he goes to McDonald's and the McFlurry machine is out of commission, he probably starts yelling at them.

Also, if this is the clip that they're using to promote the show, it must be an absolute dumpster fire.

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If the best thing you've got is two rich guys pranking another rich guy by telling him he doesn't have $100 million in cash on him, I have a hard time believing this will connect with most TV viewers.

The only thing that would be fun is if the entire show were just them harassing Draymond Green several times in each 22-minute episode.

That I would watch.

This? Not so much.

I have no idea what TBS is doing anymore.

They should just go back to showing "Seinfeld" reruns.