Draymond Green Fined 50K By NBA After Controversial Comments

Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green was fined $50,000 by the NBA after a video online showed him encouraging his sideline to score in the final moments of Game 3 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, knowing it’d have sports betting implications.

Green, known more for causing trouble on the court, mouthed "five and a half" to the Warriors bench and officials, telling them to cut the deficit to five with a final shot.

The league released a statement saying Green made "an inappropriate comment that questions the integrity of game officials."

At that point, Golden State was down by six points, and Green was out of the game after committing six fouls.

Green still needed to go out with a bang.

"I know what y’all doing," Green added, looking at the refs.

And so it went, and the Warriors lost, 102-97, as did people who bet on the point spread.

It’s not a case of Jontay Porter, a former player who altered performances to fulfill player props he placed on himself.

Still, the league's response stated that Green's determination to impact sports betting in a losing effort was a big no-no.

Green and Golden State face elimination Wednesday night, down 3-1.

