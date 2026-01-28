Draymond Green's Take On Derrick Rose Over Michael Jordan Isn't All That Crazy

Derrick Rose had his No. 1 jersey hung in the rafters at the United Center earlier this week as the Chicago Bulls honored one of the greatest players in franchise history. Michael Jordan's No. 23 jersey hangs in those same rafters, and with Rose joining MJ, it got some talking about which player's legacy means more to the Windy City.

With Jordan widely being considered the greatest player to ever pick up a basketball, most would say that his impact on Chicago is greater than any athlete that city has ever seen. Drayomd Green doesn't see it that way, however.

During the most-recent episode of his podcast, Green shared why he thinks Rose actually means more to Chicago than MJ.

"You know what D Rose means to the city of Chicago. Not meant, means to the city of Chicago? There's not one bigger person in the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose. Make no mistake about it. You heard what I said," Green explained.

"There is not one bigger person that means more to the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose. Derrick Rose is everything to the city of Chicago. And listen, with all due respect to MJ, I love MJ, we all wanted to be like Mike. Mike doesn't mean more to the city of Chicago than Derrick Rose. That's just facts.

"Derrick Rose stops everything. Derrick Rose stops crime. Dererick Rose can walk around Chicago no problem. Like, what he means to the city of Chicago is unbelievable. And to get his jersey retired is well deserved."

Jordan delivered six NBA championships to the Bulls during his career and became the most-popular athlete on the planet during his time in a Chicago jersey. To be fair, however, if there is one player you could argue had an impact that was remotely close to Jordan's, that player is Rose, given that he grew up in Chicago and he loved the city just as much as the city loved him.

Rose did not win a title during his career, but was named league MVP in 2011, two years after he was named Rookie of the Year after being drafted out of Memphis first-overall by the Bulls.

Significant injuries hindered Rose's career, but those same injuries built his story with a hometown crowd in the front-row seat to witness him make comeback after comeback.

Jordan won for the city while Rose fought for it over and over and over again.