Draymond Green Creates Vintage Moment By Flipping Off Scottie Barnes

It’s always a wild ride watching Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

You never know if this guy is going to have a 20-20 game, put someone in a chokehold , or get into a fight with his coach. Tonight, it was an act so vintage Draymond it will make you laugh.

The Warriors went north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors, and in the third quarter, Green got wide open at the top of the arc. Raptors guard Scottie Barnes left him alone without a contest, which honestly isn’t a horrible idea.

Let’s just say that when God was dishing out long-range shooting ability, he decided Green wouldn’t get any extra help. He’s just a 32 percent career three-point shooter; for perspective, a "good" shooter will shoot at a 38 percent clip.

But lightning struck for Green, as he drained the shot. That prompted him to flip off Barnes and yell, "Keep turning your back on me!"

Ah, classic Green. No perspective, all the talk, endless content.

Green will never turn down the chance to talk to an opponent, especially after doing something good. He had a solid shooting night from downtown, as he went 4-8 from behind the arc.

But Barnes and the Raptors would get the last laugh, winning by a 141-127 margin . Plus, Barnes had a triple double.

But hey, at least Green got to flip off Barnes and feel extra special about one of his three-pointers!