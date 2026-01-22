Draymond Green, King Of Cheap Shots, Claims He Is Not A Dirty Player While Dissing Euro Ballers

Draymond Green says he’s not the problem. The man who punched a teammate cold, that is.

Draymond Green has officially lost his mind. The Golden State Warriors veteran, whose career highlight reel includes more nut-kicks and chokeholds than made shots, hopped on his podcast to insist, with a straight face, that he is not a dirty player.

Seriously, how is this not a "Centel" clip?

According to Green, the real issue is elsewhere. Specifically, with "sneaky" European hoopers in the NBA.

In a clip that feels like peak Draymond lunacy, Green targeted Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson, suggesting Euro players are the true villains of the NBA.

"My take on that is, you know, I’ve played a bunch of Europeans. They do little dirty stuff. It’s a difference," Green said.

READ: 'Upstanding' NBA Player Draymond Green Puts Rudy Gobert In A Chokehold

This is the same player who infamously punched his own teammate, Jordan Poole, during practice, an incident that became a defining moment in the Warriors’ unraveling.

Green often seems confused about why he is viewed as unhinged, usually while reinforcing that reputation in real time.

His temper only escalated on the mic.

"People get mad at me and be like, ‘Oh, Draymond dirty,’" Green said. "I told you, Draymond not dirty. Draymond will f**k you up. I’m not dirty, I don’t do dirty things."

Sounds like a real peaceful guy.

Domantas Sabonis’ ribs and Rudy Gobert’s windpipe might disagree. To Green, stomping on an opponent’s chest is not dirty. It's just playing hard.

RELATED: NBA Suspends Draymond Green For Warriors' Game 3 After Stomping On Domantas Sabonis

"There’s not a player in the NBA that can tell you Draymond’s a dirty player," he insisted.

Green also warned Larsson about developing a "reputation" after recent dust-ups with Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan.

"If that’s who he’s gonna be, commit to it and stay there because guy’s gonna start goin’ at you like that," Green said. "It’s just what comes with it."

The lack of self-awareness is gag-worthy.

When a player spends ten minutes explaining why he is not dirty, the explanation starts to feel unnecessary.

A villain does indeed exist in the Association; he may not be hiding overseas … He's hiding behind a podcast mic in the Bay Area.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela