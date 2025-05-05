Draymond Green Immediately Turns Charles Barkley's Word Against Him After Warriors Win Game 7 Over Rockets

Draymond Green wasted no time whatsoever to chirp Charles Barkley after the Golden State Warriors blew out the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday evening.

Green put together his best performance of the series in Game 7, scoring 16 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists in Golden State's win on the road, and it was Barkley who caught the first stray from the veteran big man after the Warriors' 103-89 victory.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Prior to tip-off on Sunday, Barkley not only predicted the Rockets would take care of the Warriors in Game 7, but guaranteed a Houston victory.

"I think the Rockets are going to win tonight," Barkley said. "Steph [Curry] is gonna be aggressive, but it's not gonna be enough. I'm guaranteeing the Rockets win tonight."

Shortly after the Warriors punched their ticket into the second round of the playoffs, Green shared video of Barkley's guarantee on his Instagram story with the caption "Love Charles."

Green is the pot stirrer of all pot stirrers in the NBA, and his chirping of Barkley after the Warriors got the job done was certainly on brand.

The Warriors were the underdogs heading into their series against the Rockets, and despite letting Houston tie the series up after taking a 3-1 series lead, Steph Curry and Green helped push this relatively new-look Golden State squad to at least the second round of the postseason for the third time in four years.

While the Rockets were a strong test for Golden State, it'll have its hands even more full in the coming days with Anthony Edwards and a streaking Minnesota Timberwolves squad waiting in round two.