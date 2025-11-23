Drake Maye, Joe Flacco Trade Embarrassing INTs for TDs

Two defensive touchdowns in the same half doesn't;'t happen often, but it did today.

The New England Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals was supposed to be an intriguing quarterback matchup.

Drake Maye against Joe Flacco. The up-and-coming star versus the seasoned Super Bowl champion.

But at points, it looked like it was a battle of rookies who couldn’t throw an accurate ball more than 10 yards downfield.

Less than a minute into the second quarter, Maye dropped back to pass with a clean pocket, choosing to throw to a wide open Henry who had just bolted down the seam.

But Maye, one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL, overthrew his receiver by a mile and dropped the ball right into the hands of safety Geno Stone.

He would take it to the house for 6.

At that stage in the game, it was by far the worst throw by either quarterback. But later that quarter, Flacco hypothetically said "Hold my beer" and somehow topped it.

Flacco worked through his progressions, opting to go with a checkdown. But whatever reason, he did not see Marcus Jones, who pounced on the ill-advised throw and wiped out the Bengals pick-6 with one of his own.

Yikes, bro. This has to be one of the worst interceptions (pick-6 or not) of the season. Each throw had to be the easiest interception of both defender’s career.

Both have been playing well since then, and haven’t turned the ball over since. But these moments prove that no matter how talented or experienced you are, you’re never above executing a play in an embarrassing fashion.

We are on pace for four pick-sixes in this game. I’m sure both quarterbacks would hope that doesn’t happen.