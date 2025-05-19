Drake Ignores His Atrocious Betting History, Audaciously Blames Justin Bieber For Maple Leafs' Game 7 Loss

Who is to blame for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ humiliating Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers? If you ask Drake, it's all Justin Bieber’s fault.

True to recent playoff form, the Leafs choked miserably in a winner-take-all matchup. For about 30 minutes, they kept the game competitive - and then the Panthers raked them up and put them in compost bags.

Florida scored three goals in the second and third periods and trounced the hosting Maple Leafs 6-1 .

Toronto looked lifeless and Florida just looked better. But an off-the-ice factor may have doomed the Canadian team from the get-go.

Before the game, Drake placed a $1 million bet on his hometown team to win. For those of you who may not know, the rapper has a long and well-documented history of dooming the athletes/teams he bets on or meets in person to failure; it’s become known as "The Drake Curse."

( Last season , he bet on the Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Mavericks to win the NHL and NBA titles, respectively. He went 0-2).

Drake is well aware of this strange pattern, and he was hesitant to bet at first. So he posted on his Instagram Story "Do I dare bet on Game 7…I will let the people decide." Enough people said he should, and…well, you know what happened next.

However, Drake had the audacity to say that another Canadian musician was to blame for the Maple Leafs’ poor performance: Justin Bieber, who happened to be at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake once again took to Instagram and pinned the guilt on the Biebs, implying there was a "Bieber Curse" more powerful than the Drake one.

Yikes. That went from 0 to 100, real quick.

I highly doubt Bieber’s presence had anything to do with it (or frankly the Drake bet, though the extensive pattern is kind of insane).

He probably went there to cheer his team on, and end his weekend with some fun; give the Leafs some special attention. These were Bieber’s only intentions.

Drake might want to sit this one out until he places a sports bet that actually hits.