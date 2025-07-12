Drake Gets An SGA Tattoo, OKC's Championship Window Is Now Officially Closed

Drizzy has a new object of his affection, and he's commemorating it with some new ink.

Well, Thunder fans, it's been a fun ride, but it looks like your days of winning championships are over.

It wasn't the second umbrella that did your franchise in, either.

No, it would appear something far more sinister is afoot here.

The most cursed man in sports, Aubrey "Drake" Graham, has tattooed your MVP-winning superstar on his body.

And "nothing was the same."

Drake has a well-documented history of being an absolute mush for any team he comes in contact with, so the OKC faithful have to be sweating bullets right now.

What's even weirder is he already had a tattoo of another grown-ass man on his body before covering that tattoo up with some Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ink.

It seems like Drake has moved on from his LeBron tattoo, probably signifying the current Los Angeles Lakers star's career is on life support, and is opting to hitch his bandwagon to a younger, more promising player in SGA.

You know, Drake, a jersey is a far less permanent way to show your support for a player, but I digress.

Naturally, the comments are a healthy mix of Thunder fans cursing the ground Drizzy walks on and everyone else questioning the rap star's sanity with his latest edition of body art.

Of course, the real nexus of this current cover-up is a newly simmering beef between James and Drake.

LeBron was seen enjoying a Kendrick Lamar concert recently, whose track "Not Like Us" is a full-blown series of shots at Drake.

Drake fired back with a song called "Fighting Irish," an allusion to James' high school mascot.

This begs the question, if Drake and SGA start beefing five or ten years down the road, is Mr. Certified Lover Boy going to cover up the Thunder star with a tattoo of a different NBA player, thus continuing the cycle?

I can't wait for the Drake-Cooper Flagg beef, coming to a social media space near you in 2032.

Regardless, let's not bury the lede here.

Thunder fans better pray Drake hits the tattoo removal clinic before the season starts, or that championship banner in the Paycom Center is going to look awfully lonely these next several years.