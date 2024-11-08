Dr. Chao's NFL Injury Update: Trevor Lawrence's Shoulder Is A Mystery And Patrick Mahomes Is Gumby

Trevor Lawrence has a left shoulder injury and has been limited in practice the first two days of practice this week, so there's a chance he may not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. But everything beyond that is a huge mystery.

"It's sore and, I mean, that's all I got right now," OutKick medical expert Dr. David Chao said.

Well, it seems everyone else has what sounds like a conspiracy theory.

Former Washington Redskins head coach and Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden is not a reporter. But he might have broken a story on Thursday.

Conspiracy Theories About Trevor Lawrence

The so-called insiders around the league have not confirmed Gruden's "report."

Lawrence, asked by reporters if he hopes to play on Sunday said, "That's the goal."

So this is a day-to-day situation in Jacksonville.

"By video, it doesn't look that bad," said Dr. Chao, the former team doctor for the San Diego Chargers and founder of Sports Injury Central. "The question now is what is it? Is it a bad contusion that got more sore? Is there some hairline fracture he was able to play through?

"It's his non-throwing shoulder. Based on the video, it doesn't look bad, horrible, or season-ending. But obviously there's something there. More to come."

There are signs the Jaguars are planning on not having Lawrence on Sunday.

The team signed C.J. Beathard onto their active roster, suggesting they may need a backup in case Mac Jones is starting and needs a backup.

Hairline Fracture Scenario For Lawrence

So what if Lawrence has a hairline fracture? That is a plausible explanation.

"First of all, to return to play, you need medical clearance," Dr. Chao said. "The player has to say I'm good to go and the team to say, 'It's a good idea.' If it's a hairline fracture, medical might not clear him because a doctor would say it could get worse – because it is a collision sport.

"Lawrence and his agent might say, "I ain't doing it.' It's not reasonable to push him to do that.

"And finally, the team may say no. It seems they got a lot of money wrapped up in him. And they would push him to do what? To play when you're 2-7?"

That all makes sense. And yet Trevor Lawrence seemingly wants to play.

The Mahomes Secret Against Injury

The states of Kansas and Missouri held their collective breath for a couple of minutes Monday night when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left the game limping after seemingly injuring his ankle.

"I thought it was a nothing burger," Dr. Chao said.

Full disclosure: The good doctor put this on his X timeline in real time.

"He had an ankle injury going into the game," Dr. Chao said. "On the grass, his foot slipped and then stuck. So he aggravated it and it momentarily scared him.

"And all the Mahomes haters say he just fakes injuries. No, I don't know that he does. The guy's had some real injuries and played through – a high ankle injury before the Super Bowl, the dislocated knee cap years ago."

But here's the gift Mahomes has that people don't seemingly recognize:

Gumby? So Where's Pokey?

"He's a little bit Gumby," Dr. Chao said. "He is tremendously lax. which allows him more room before he tears something That's the reason he can throw the ball so far. He can slingshot it because he has a lot of laxity throughout his body. He's a very flexible dude. That's why I use the term Gumby."

And just as laxity is an advantage, stiffness is a disadvantage.

"Guys who are very stiff get hurt more easily," Dr. Chao said.

Mahomes remained a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Gumby will be playing at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.