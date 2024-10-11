Former NFL Doc Has Questions About Josh Allen's Concussion Clearance; Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert Updates

It looked terrible on television over the weekend when Josh Allen's head bounced off the turf at NRG Stadium in Houston and he was soon surrounded by Buffalo Bills medical staff attending to various issues to his chest and ankle.

Allen was eventually also evaluated for a concussion and the Bills said he was cleared.

Looking At Allen Injury Timeline

But the idea that Allen could have his chest and ankle examined and then undergo a concussion evaluation and get back in the game after only six minutes and six seconds of actual time seemingly stretches belief.

OutKick contributor Dr. David Chao, who for years represented the San Diego Chargers in concussion protocol meetings with the NFL, addresses this and raises the one issue that doesn't make him feel comfortable.

Let's look at the scenario:

The game was played in Houston. So the Bills were assigned an independent neuro specialist that lives in Houston. The chances of that independent doctor, which is vetted by the NFL, is rooting and working to help the Bills, is very unlikely if not impossible.

The NFL does not require a full concussion evaluation immediately. The league requires a concussion check and screen when players are flagged for a possible concussion. That initial screen must be done inside the blue medical tent.

Timing For Screen Checks Out

"That check and screen doesn't take more than five minutes," said Dr. Chao, who is the founder of Sports Injury Central. "He was out 6:06 in real time. The full concussion evaluation takes a good 10 minutes, the screen does not. And all you're required to do is the screen. You're not required to go inside initially.

"Now, if there's an index or suspicion, you must go inside, and they could have said, ‘Look at how hard that hit was. He needs that.’ I can see that point, but that's not what's required."

Allen was curiously handed smelling salts by an assistant strength coach after his screening despite passing. That raised eyebrows but, again, he passed the screening.

And is it possible Allen saw stars during the screening and denied it? Of course.

"Are the concussion test and evaluation heavily dependent on the athlete and the patient participating?" Dr. Chao asked. "One hundred percent. Is it impossible for a player to lie his way through? No, it's not."

Josh Allen Seemed … Evasive

So where does this become curious for Dr. Chao? It has to do with Allen's own description of what happened.

"I obviously went into the tent," Allen said. "I can only control what I can control. What we talked about there, they deemed me cleared to play, and that’s what happened. That’s as deep as I’ll get into it."

Said Dr. Chao: "That seems a little evasive.

"He didn't say I didn't have any symptoms. I didn't have a concussion. He said they cleared me."

And he really didn't want to go beyond that because he wants the subject closed.

When Does Wilson's Aggravation Chance End?

"I've been saying for a long time it's hiding behind health. And now there's no more health [issue] to hide behind. It's who does Mike Tomlin want to start?

So Wilson is full practice. But does he still have to worry about an aggravating the injury again as he did just prior to the season?

"Less and less every week," Dr. Chao said. "Look, if you want to play it safe you have to understand he's off the injury report and you can play it safe. But he's off the injury report. Yes, but there's always a chance of aggravation."

And when does that chance disappear to where he's just like the typical player who hasn't suffered this injury?

"There isn't one magic moment where there's no chance. It's lower now. He's mostly through it. And you want to ask when there's no greater risk? Well, probably December.

"But it's low risk now."

Herbert Still Paying Price Of Playing

Justin Herbert hasn't practiced full for nearly a month. So when is the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback going to be fully healthy after suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 and then re-aggravating it in Week 3.

"I don't know what percentage it is, but I know it's feeling better," Herbert said this week.

That's not fully healthy. When can that be expected?

"Well, he's healthy enough to play now," Dr. Chao said. "This is why I lobbied and felt like he should have rested against the Chiefs and he'd be healthier today. But because he played against the Chiefs, he's not as healthy today.

"Is he 100 percent? No. Is he going to play? One hundred percent. Playing delayed the recovery timeline a little bit as opposed more rest."