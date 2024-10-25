Dr. Chao: Five Reasons You Won't See Jayden Daniels Vs. Caleb Williams; More NFL Injury Updates

Jayden Daniels is nursing a rib injury so his status for Sunday's game between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears is uncertain -- which is disappointing because the game was supposed to match No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams against Daniels, who was picked No. 2.

But OutKick medical contributor Dr. David Chao practically guarantees the marquee matchup will not happen on Sunday. And he's got five reasons Daniels, nursing a rib cartilage injury, won't be playing.



Reasons Daniels Won't Play

Reason 1: Rib cartilage injuries are less dangerous than rib fractures, but more painful. There are more muscles attached to the injury. And they are more important in torso motion and harder to block with a rib block injection.

Reason 2: Coach Dan Quinn cannot risk getting Jayden Daniels hurt longterm as a result of playing him with this injury. If Daniels is a half-step slower in avoiding the rush and that causes him to take a hit that injures his knee, shoulder, head, there could be more serious repercussions.

Reason 3: Daniels has played great, but he's still a rookie. No head coach will typically send out a rookie quarterback on game day without any practice during the week.

"They need their practice reps to be effective," said Dr. Chao, the founder of Sports Injury Central.

No. 1 Vs. No. 2 Is A Fan Thing

The game between the Commanders and the Bears is billed as the game between Daniels and Williams, both of whom are vying for offensive rookie of the year honors. Both of whom are off to a great start.

It's got the promise at this early stage in their careers of igniting a rivalry for years to come. And that leads to another reason Daniels isn't playing.

Reason 4: The Commanders and Quinn don't give a darn about No. 1 overall against No. 2 overall.

"That's a fan thing," Dr. Chao said. "That's not a football thing. That's a network TV promotional thing. No one in the Washington Commanders building cares about that."

Mariota Also Drafted No. 2

Reason 5: The Commanders have a capable backup in Marcus Mariota that will be running the same system and also is able to pass with some accuracy and get out of the pocket when necessary.

Mariota was the No. 2 overall selection of the 2015 draft. So this one is still a No. 1 versus No. 2 meeting – sort of.

"Those to me are five very solid reasons," Dr. Chao said. "There's no way he's playing.

"We're good with mom saying he's OK because she's a lay person. Yes, he's OK. He didn't break any ribs so, good job, you're OK. It's not long term, but he's not playing this week."

Other injuries Dr. Chao is looking at closely:

Godwin Not 100 Percent For Free Agency

The ankle injury to Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin is rough in that timing was terrible both in game and for the player's financial future.

That's because Godwin played this season on an expiring contract and free agency begins in March. And Godwin may not be ready to pass a physical by March.

"He's going to have surgery. He has a fracture for sure. There's talk of, ‘If we go deep he might come back.’ No. That's not happening," Dr. Chao said.

That puts Godwin, 28, as a comp with Dak Prescott, who went into free agency in the spring of 2021 after he suffered an ankle fracture with a dislocation in October 2020.

Prescott got his extension, and it was a four-year deal worth $160 million. So he was not affected by the injury.

"The question is will he be fine in March in time for the free agency frenzy?" Dr. Chao said of Godwin. "I think he'll be fine enough. Will he get a big deal? It depends on how he's progressing and the market place looks like."

So when will Godwin be 100 percent?

"His ankle is a car that's been in an accident," Dr. Chao said. "No matter what happens, the car can be very drivable and have no issues, but it's never brand new. So, if you're defining 100 percent as good as new, then never.

"But 100 percent as in fully functional, then near the start of next season. That's not to say he won't be at a minicamp or training camp, but you asked 100 percent."

Dalton Sprain Thumb Not Terrible

Andy Dalton suffered a sprained thumb in a car accident this week. He will not start for the Carolina Panthers. But Dr. Chao isn't so sure he cannot play.

"There is no question the thumb is important to a quarterback to grip and spin a football," Dr. Chao said. "But you remember ahead of that AFC Championship game, Patriots against Jacksonville, where Tom Brady almost tore off his thumb?

"Tom Brady played. Because it's freakin' Tom Brady."

Ligament Tear Would Require Surgery

If Dalton had an ulnar collateral ligament tear, he wouldn't be able to play. He'd require surgery. But he doesn't need surgery.

Dr. Chao believes the Panthers are "hiding behind health" in that they're using the injury to get a chance to see Bryce Young. That start comes with the added benefit of letting other teams also see Young ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

"Yes, he has a thumb injury, it's real," Dr. Chao said. "Could he go out there? Maybe. I don't think it's that significant of an issue."