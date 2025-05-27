Doris Burke Continues To Make Weird Comments On NBA Broadcasts, Drops WWII Joke During Thunder - Timberwolves

Doris Burke is on quite a run of making bizarre comments during these NBA playoffs.

The longtime ESPN broadcaster was on the call for the Oklahoma City Thunder's 128-126 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday, and took the game into a commercial break in truly wild fashion.

As replay showed Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert convert a dunk over Isaiah Hartenstein, Burke honed in on their nationality and tied it into a World War II ‘joke.’

I don’t know much about history, but I know the French and German don’t like one another. And Rudy says, ‘Bonjour, Mr. Hartenstein!’ Have a little bit of that left-handed dunk!" Burke said, really emphasizing her ‘bonjour.’

Even play-by-play man Mike Breen was taken aback by it, asking her, "What are you trying to start here?"

France and Germany were on opposing sides during each of the World Wars, and it's safe to assume Burke was referencing that fact with her comment.

Burke wasn't done making strange comments during the Game 4 broadcast. She went on to reference league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as "the free-throw merchant" after he was blatantly fouled by Gobert.

This wasn't even the first time Burke has mentioned SGA being known as "the free-throw merchant" around the league. She made a similar statement about Gilgeous-Alexander during Game 1 of the series when he went to the free throw line seven times early in the contest.

After SGA knocked down a free-throw, Burke told viewers at home that folks on social media have been calling Gilgeous-Alexander a "free-throw merchant" throughout the season.

ESPN will be the home of the NBA Finals after each of the conference series wraps up, and it'll be interesting to see what Burke has up her sleeve to close out the postseason.