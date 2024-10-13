Donte DiVincenzo Goes At It With Old Team, New York Knicks, In Heated Preseason Matchup

You can bet that Donte DiVincenzo is upset about being traded from New York and separated from his Villanova teammates.

DiVincenzo, previously part of the Knicks' Nova Three, reunited with his former team for a preseason matchup, wearing a Minnesota Timberwolves jersey.

DiVincenzo, Josh Hart and Knicks star Jalen Brunson formed the memorable trio—formerly Wildcats who went on to play for the Knicks, they were joined by new Knick Miles Bridges, also a former teammate at Villanova.

Plans for a ‘Nova Four’ on the Knicks collapsed after DiVincenzo got shipped to Minnesota in the offseason — looking like the odd man out.

The Knicks were involved in a three-team trade that sent All-Star forward Julius Randle, guard Donte DiVincenzo, forward Keita Bates-Diop, and a future first-round pick in exchange for All-Star big Karl-Anthony Towns.

Now it's just Hart, Brunson, and Bridges who are forming the new Nova Three, and DiVincenzo is definitely bitter about it.

During Sunday's preseason game between the Knicks and Timberwolves, DiVincenzo was seen arguing with the Knicks sideline.

Cameras captured DiVi chirping at Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, and lip readers interpreted DiVincenzo was complaining about being traded out of New York.

DiVincenzo has a complicated history as the man who usually gets patted on the head, despite playing a crucial role in any team.

It was well-documented that former teammate Josh Hart would haze DiVincenzo during their time at Villanova, which Inspired DiVi to engage in a physical altercation with the elder player.

DiVincenzo always appeared to get along with Jalen Brunson, his former roommate at Villanova.

Matters became more complicated after Sunday's game when DiVi and Jalen's father and Knicks assistant coach, Rick Brunson, engaged in a heated exchange, prompting Jalen to intervene and calm down his former Knicks teammate.

Donte DiVincenzo has always played with a chip on his shoulder, so he will be motivated to defeat his old team in every upcoming game.

