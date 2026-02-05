DON’T @ ME: Mexican Football Legend Anthony Munoz Calls Fernando Mendoza The Role Model Hispanic Youth Need

For Hall of Famer Anthony Munoz, Fernando Mendoza’s championship run at Indiana represents the ultimate validation of that mentality.

In a season that will be remembered as one of the greatest program turnarounds in college football history, Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza did more than win a trophy. He inspired a cultural movement.

Leading Indiana to a perfect 16-0 season and the 2026 College Football Playoff Championship, Mendoza became the first Hoosier to hoist the Heisman Trophy, all while emerging as America’s darling.

On Thursday’s episode of Don’t @ Me, broadcasting live from Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LX, host Dan Dakich sat down with NFL legend Anthony Munoz to discuss how Mendoza’s leadership is reshaping the narrative for Hispanic athletes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: 2025 Heisman Trophy winner quarterback Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers poses with The Heisman Memorial Trophy during a news conference at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03:  Former NFL Player Anthony Munoz attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.  (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Dakich, a proud Indiana native, noted that Mendoza is doing something rare by uniting fans well beyond the norm.

"That kid on that stage in every interview made America love him," Dakich said before asking Munoz how it feels to see a new torchbearer for Hispanic heritage in the sport. "How proud are you as a Hispanic Hall of Famer of what that kid’s doing?"

Munoz’s response carried both pride and perspective.

Anthony Munoz On Fernando Mendoza and his own hispanic roots

"Well, very," Munoz said. "To the point that you say that, that we started the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame."

"You know, Ron Rivera and I, along with a great selection committee and board, started it to honor players like Fernando. Growing up in Southern California, I was always aware of my culture. I was born here, I’m American, but my family is from Mexico.

"They brought the culture, the food, the music, the parties, everything I grew up with. Being a role model has always been important to me, especially for Hispanic youth. To say, here’s someone that looks like you who strived and made it. Just go for it. It might not work out, but if you work your tail off, maybe it will."

For Munoz, Mendoza’s championship run at Indiana represents the ultimate validation of that mentality. By founding the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame alongside Rivera, Munoz has helped ensure players like Mendoza are recognized not just as champions but as cultural icons. 

Destined to become the No. 1 overall pick and land with the Raiders in the NFL, Mendoza's cachet among Hispanics is expected to skyrocket.

