Donna Kelce Shares Social Media Post Calling Critics Of The Olympics Opening Ceremony Homophobic

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympics featured several drag performers appearing to mock The Last Supper and, therefore, Christians around the world. If you found the performance ridiculous or offensive, however, you're a homophobe. At least that appears to be Donna Kelce's opinion of the situation.

Kelce shared a post on her Facebook page from a gentleman named Jeff Rose who clearly thinks that he is very smart and you are very dumb. According to Rose, the Opening Ceremony had nothing to do with The Last Supper and everything to do with France's rich history of theater.

"This is what happens when you ban books and limit education. The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics wasn’t a mock of the Last Supper," Rose wrote in the post publicly shared by Kelce. "If you have any knowledge of the Greek origin of the Olympics and the French’s rich history of theater you would have gotten this. However, because of your veiled homophobia, some of you can’t discern factual information."

The shared post was accompanied by a picture of a painting of a Greek Dionysus Feast celebration. Oddly enough, the painting doesn't show biological men dressed in lingerie or ball gowns showing off their surgically altered appearances, which is exactly what we saw during the Opening Ceremony.

Comparing that painting to the scene at the Opening Ceremony is laughable.

Besides the fact that everyone with eyes and a brain can see that the performance was mocking The Last Supper, an Olympics spokesperson admitted that the scene was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci's famous work.

In incredibly predictable fashion, the Olympics didn't want to take responsibility for the display that was an insult to Christians.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance. We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense we are really sorry," Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps said during a press conference.

Maybe the most ridiculous aspect of all of this is that Donna Kelce is sitting around, scrolling Facebook, and sharing what she clearly thinks is insightful stuff like she's just some random mom living in some suburb of a very liberal town. She's the mother of NFL legend Jason Kelce and her other son, Travis Kelce, is a three-time Super Bowl champion who happens to be dating Taylor Swift, the most-famous woman in the universe.

You don't need to be on Facebook, Mrs. Kelce, and you certainly don't need to be on Facebook sharing posts calling people homophobic because they don't want to have drag queens forced on them at an event that is supposed to be about the best athletes in the world.