Donald Trump Vows To Help Save Women's Sports, Smaller College Programs That Are On Chopping Block

After recently signing an executive order to help save college sports, President Donald Trump came out swinging on Thursday regarding the current state of collegiate athletics, along with problems pertaining to women being given a fair shot.

The ongoing conversation around college sports has centered on how NIL and the transfer portal are making life difficult for those that participate, along with how Olympic sports are taking a hit in this current era.

Surrounded by athletes from a variety of sports at the White House, Donald Trump signed an executive order that will bring back the Presidential Fitness Test to public schools. You know, the one that was taken while in eighth grade that had you doing pull-ups, running a mile under a certain period of time and other obstacles, so that you could receive that blue ribbon, along with a certificate.

In an effort to bring back athletic activities to the school system, Trump was joined by PGA golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor and WWE's Triple H (Paul Levesque) on Thursday to sign the order.

During his press conference discussing the matter, Trump also weighed in on the current state of college athletics, where he said players were being traded around like playing cards, which is a reference to the transfer portal.

"They're also going to be working on college football, in terms of what happened," Trump noted about a new committee. "It's a mess, what happened. What they're doing with college football, and the fans are upset about it. And players are being taken from team after team, being traded around like playing cards. A lot of money is passing and nobody knows what's happening.

"So, these people behind me are going to be very much involved, figuring that whole thing out, working on it, trying trying to bring some sanity to that incredible..not only football, but very bad for women."

Donald Trump Vows To Help Save Olympic, Womens Sports In NIL Era

In this current era, there are plenty of Olympic sports athletes that have either lost scholarships because of the approved House settlement, or their roster spots are being cut because of limits to roster sizes. Also, there is the financial factor, which is leading to schools having to make tough decisions about certain sports that do not generate money for universities.

As Trump continued to discuss the ongoing problems, he pointed out that women’s sports are taking a huge hit in the process, which he vowed to help come up with a solution.

"It's very, very bad what's happening to women. It's very bad what's happening," Trump noted. "Because now all of the sudden there are no women that are able to get the money that they're talking about (NIL, House settlement). It seems to be only going to football, some basketball. And, women's sports are being totally decimated. We know this.

"It's all going to football, and some to basketball, and everyone else is being left behind. Women are being left behind, and lesser sports are being left behind. The Olympics (college teams) are being decimated because that was like training for the Olympics, and now we're not going to have that many of those sports left. The smaller sports are almost going to be completely wiped out. This is crazy what's going on."

While the president is not wrong in his statements, it will be interesting to see how the government can help these schools, along with athletes, protect their spots on rosters moving forward. Right now, there are schools all across the country having to make tough decisions on which sports to keep, and which ones to cut back in regard to funding.

Now, in the aftermath of the House settlement, along with an executive order signed by Donald Trump pertaining to college athletics, it's going to be up to congressional leaders to fix the ongoing problems.