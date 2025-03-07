Donald Trump To Sign Executive Order Creating World Cup 2026 Task Force

On Friday, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to establish a White House task force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a draft of the order obtained by OutKick.

"The Executive Order establishes a task force to oversee preparations for the FIFA events, comprised of members of President Trump’s cabinet and key government agencies," the order states. Trump will serve as chair of the task force while Vice President JD Vance will serve as Vice Chair.

The 2026 World Cup will be held between June 11 & July 19.

U.S. host cities will include: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle.

"President Trump understands the value that major sporting events like this can bring to America and is committed to leveraging these opportunities to promote American excellence," the order continues.

The White House estimates host cities will see up to 450,000 visitors and a "potential net economic impact of up to $480 million."

As chair of the task force, Trump's major focus will be on "using the global spotlight to attract foreign investment and strengthen America's position as a top destination for sports and tourism."

Trump rightfully puffed out his chest in 2018 after helping secure the first World Cup for the United States since 1994. "I worked hard on this, along with a Great Team of talented people. We never fail, and it will be a great World Cup!" he wrote online at the time.