Donald Trump Shares His View On His Tiger Woods' Relationship With Vanessa Trump

In an interesting turn of events, Tiger Woods is now loosely affiliated with Donald Trump’s family.

The 49-year-old legendary golfer confirmed that he is in a relationship with Vanessa Trump, who was formerly married to Don Jr and had five kids with him. Sadly, the couple got divorced in 2018.

Now that Woods has made his move with Vanessa, White House reporter Peter Doocy was curious about how Trump views the relationship. In a video from Fox News, the president shared what he thinks of the legendary golfer becoming a part of the "broader Trump family."

Trump initially started by saying that he was disappointed by the fact that Don Jr. and Vanessa split to begin with.

"I happen to think the relationship with my son, I think I happened to think the relationship was hurt very badly by the witch hunt that went on (with Russia, Russia, Russia and all the crap that they put on through. But Vanessa and Don had a very good relationship. They have incredible children and five incredible children. All good athletes, all great students alike. Right?... And, which was to me very sad because I think they're both right."

However, Trump did say that he supports the current situation because he has a lot of respect for Woods, and that he wants nothing but the best for both of them.

"I have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he's a fantastic guy, had a fantastic athlete and he told me about it and I said, Tiger, that's good, that's good. I'm very, happy…Let him both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great," Trump said.