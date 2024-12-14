Donald Trump Weighs In About Turn In Duke Lacrosse Case

President-Elect Donald Trump has weighed in on the recent news about the Duke lacrosse rape allegations.

In a new interview, Crystal Mangum admitted that she fabricated the entire story and accusation against the three lacrosse players at Duke University in 2006.

READ: Duke Lacrosse Rape Accuser Crystal Mangum Admits She Made It All Up

While the players had long been exonerated and the prosecutor in the case disbarred, it still represented a stunning admission that there are, in fact, times when accusations are made up. And provided a reminder that it's important to presume innocence first, a fact totally lost in the modern cultural discourse.

Regardless, Trump decided late Friday evening to add his thoughts on the matter, posting on Truth Social.

"Woman admits to totally fabricating accusations in the horrible Duke Lacrosse Case," Trump said. "She destroyed the lives of these young men."

Donald Trump Points Out Damage Caused By False Allegations

The harm from false accusations is immeasurable. The three men involved were dragged through the mud, forced into a costly legal defense, and had their lives upended for years. All because they were accused by someone clearly suffering from other issues.

It's a profound counterpoint to the nonsensical "believe everything someone says because of their gender" messaging, and undermines the legitimacy of actual victims.

Yes, taking accusations seriously is vitally important. Investigating wrongdoing and holding criminals responsible for heinous crimes is something everyone should support. But it's key to allow the process to play out, for prosecutors to act ethically, and for there to be serious consequences for false allegations.

These young men did have their lives ruined, even though they were proven innocent. Hopefully, this is a lesson to never let that happen again.