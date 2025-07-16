What Is President Trump Up To With NIL Executive Order? Greg Sankey, SEC Media Day Crowd Confused

ATLANTA- If you were looking for answers pertaining to the news that President Donald Trump is currently working on an executive order related to NIL, (Name, Image, and Likeness), you're not alone. Plenty of folks at SEC Media Days would love to know what's coming down the pipe, including Commissioner Greg Sankey.

When news broke on Tuesday night that Trump had his team working on the order, which was first reported by CBS News, it somewhat came as a shock because of the current battle to pass legislation that is being called the SCORE ACT.

The problem is that lawmakers have been looking for different ways to govern the current NIL state, and the current route has the best chance to make it past certain stages, compared to previous attempts. While plenty of conferences like the SEC and Big Ten have been looking for ways to reign in the current problems with NIL, it's hard to get everyone on the same page.

While they continue to argue over this in Washington, there is some confusion as to what an executive order from Donald Trump would entail, though it would not hinder congressional leaders hoping to pass the SCORE ACT.

The problem is that, legally, an executive order will not hold much weight in a courtroom, if any. So, this would be the launching point to start some sort of commission study that takes a look at how to contain some of the current problems with NIL, and would also allow a select number of people to bring forth ideas to help end some of what you've seen over the past few years.

There are plenty of people walking around SEC Media Days asking each other what the President could actually sign that would help leaders navigate the current landscape.

But, it's not as if a college athletics commission is some grand idea that will solve the ongoing problems. Just a few months ago, after Donald Trump spoke at the University of Alabama, there were talks of Nick Saban and Texas Tech booster Cody Campbell heading up a commission that would help fix the ongoing problems by studying different ways to go about NIL in college athletics.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Briefly Discussed Donald Trump's ‘Order’

When speaking on the SEC Network Wednesday morning, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey noted that he did not know of any detailed plans regarding an executive order.

"There have been reports about a commission, an executive order before," Sankey noted. "You actually have to see if something happens, and then if something happens, what is included."

And while he might know a bit more than he's leading on, Sankey mentioned that he did not have any inside information on the President's agenda. So, from here, it will be interesting to see what comes out of the nation's capital over the next week.

Are we headed towards Donald Trump jumping into the NIL discussion from the White House? It sure looks like it, though we've heard this before. Even if the President decides to sign an order, there will be plenty of people lining up to make sure this doesn't affect the players' way of making money.

We've certainly heard this before, but there seems to be a little more momentum in Washington regarding some sort of regulations around NIL.

But, if you want to get the best minds in college athletics to come up with a plan to help, just ask. We'll see what this executive order will entail, but there will certainly be detractors, either way.