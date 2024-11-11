Donald Trump And Nick Bosa Have A Bromance Going Because President-Elect Obviously Aware Of Player's Support

So, it's official: We've got a simmering bromance between Nick Bosa and President-elect Donald Trump about to hit full boil.

If you are not aware, the 49ers defensive end is a big Trump supporter. No, seriously, covering his Trump support has become a cottage industry of sorts. More on that in a few paragraphs.

But Trump, you see, is usually very aware of who likes him and who doesn't. You got to know who's who so they can be appropriately lit up or loved on, one supposes.

Trump Hails Bosa On Truth

And right now the President-elect is loving on Bosa.

After Sunday's full slate of day games, and just before the kickoff of the Prime Time game on NBC, Trump took to Truth Social and offered his opinion of Bosa.

"Nick Bosa is a great player!" Trump wrote.

Succinct.

And now Trump's 8.1 million followers on the social media site are aware they should like Bosa.

History Between Trump And Bosa

The good vibes between these two is not new.

The two spent time at a UFC event in March.

It should also be noted that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, once a Bosa teammate at Ohio State, was also present.

Burrow also visited the White House when Trump was in office as the 45th President after Louisiana State won the national championship.

Whatever, the ties between Bosa and Trump are obviously strong.

Trump Praises Bosa, Rips NFL

And let us tell you the timing of Trump's Truth Social post on Bosa:

It came moments before he ripped the NFL for its Dynamic Kickoff.

"The NFL should get rid of the ridiculous new kickoff rule," Trump posted.

So, in the span of five minutes, Trump lifted up Bosa as a great player. And then ripped the league Bosa plays in.

Coincidence? Doubtful.

Bosa Pays For Trump Support

We are all aware the NFL fined Bosa $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat and crashing a postgame interview on national television.

Trump supporters responded by starting a GoFundMe page for Bosa to help him pay for the fine.

It's a wonder Trump hasn't just written Bosa a check. But there might be a better reward the President-elect might offer his top NFL supporter:

Invite Bosa to the inaugural event on January 20. Give him a seat of honor or something.

The only problem is there might be a scheduling conflict because the NFC and AFC championship games will be played Jan. 26.

So Bosa hopes to be busy that week.