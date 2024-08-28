Donald Trump Takes Another Savage Dig At Joe Biden's Golf Game

Donald Trump questioned President Joe Biden's golf game during their debate in Atlanta on June 27, and after the exchange became the most viral moment of the evening, the former President has continued to crack jokes about Biden's ability to hit a golf ball.

During the debate earlier this summer, Biden alleged that he had gotten his golf handicap down to a six, a respectable number, during his time as vice president. Trump labeled President Biden's claimed handicap as "the biggest lie of all."

Since then, Trump has appeared on Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube channel showing the world that he has serious game, especially for a 78-year-old. Anybody who saw Trump hit one shot during his appearance with DeChambeau has to believe that the former President would embarrass Biden in a golf match.

After wetting his beak in the YouTube golf world with DeChambeau, Trump linked up with Travis Miller of PGA Memes to hit golf balls on the driving range and film more content. It didn't take the former President long before bringing Biden into the equation.

Trump rhetorically asked Miller, "You think Joe Biden can do that" before making another crack at Biden's six-handicap claim.

"He said he’s a six. I said, ‘You’re not a 60.’ He’s not a 60," Trump explained. "So I said ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you can break 100.’ If you’re a six, you can break 100 easily. But he can’t."

Trump officially challenged President Biden to a golf match during a rally in Miami, just four days before the assassination attempt on him took place, offering up $1 million to a charity of Biden's choosing if he were to lose.

The former President claimed that it would be among the most-watched sporting events in history, which is a very safe bet.

While Biden has officially dropped out of the race and endorsed Kamala Harris for November's election, Trump isn't letting the President's claims about his golf game go. To be fair, it's not only hilarious but relatable, as anyone who plays golf understands how frustrating it is when someone is clearly not on the same level as you but insists that they are.