Donald Trump Was Inches Away From Sinking An Ace On A 230-yard Par 3: VIDEO

Donald Trump may be 78 years old, but he’s doing things most men his age wouldn’t do.

There’s the obvious, which is that he’s trying to become the 47th president of the United States. Like him or hate him, that takes a lot of mental and physical fortitude that a lot of guys - of any age - don’t possess. He’s also surviving assassination attempts during this campaign (although many left-wing media outlets had a hard time calling it that).

But when he’s not doing either of these things, he’s also crushing it on the golf course.

Earlier Sunday, Trump faced a 230-yard Par 3 on the final hole of his round. This wasn’t a gimme either, he had to hit over some water. If he hit the ball too hard or left it too short, that would be disastrous.

But again, Trump is not your average 78-year-old golfer. He confidently stepped up to the tee, lined up the pin, and cranked away.

And wouldn't you know it, that ball hit the pin! He didn’t ace the shot, but Donald Trump Jr. (who was recording the video) said it landed just two feet away.

Consider me impressed!

Now I’ve mentioned before that I am absolutely horrendous at golf, and probably won’t get good anytime soon (I also don’t care to, so there’s that). That’s why this impresses me all the more that he nearly sunk a hole-in-one at his age on that far of a Par 3.

Does his form look great? Not really, it looks like he’s slightly hurting himself whenever he swings. But if it produces that kind of result, why change it?