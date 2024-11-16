Dana White: Donald Trump 'Could Pop Up' At UFC 309 At Madison Square Garden

There is major speculation that Donald Trump will be in attendance for tonight's highly anticipated UFC 309 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The President-elect has been a long-time fan of both boxing and mixed martial arts fights throughout his life but has occasionally attended live events - especially UFC ones, in recent years.

One thing's for certain, if Trump was the least bit hesitant about how the UFC fans would react to him showing up tonight, he shouldn't be, as the live press conference audience went WILD earlier this week. When a reporter asked the fighters whether the rumor that Donald Trump was ‘coming to town,’ and if that was going to make any of them more nervous than normal, the crowd immediately drowned out the fighters' responses with a massive "USA - USA" chant.

UFC President Dana White, who appeared and spoke at Trump's election victory party, was also asked if Trump may be in attendance tonight and gave us all one heck of a tease by saying, "You never know!"

Adding even more hype to Trump's potential appearance tonight at the World's Most Famous Arena, is that the President-elect even promised UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler, who just so happens to be a staunch Trump supporter that if he won the election he would see him fight on tonight's card as he takes on Charles Oliveira.

The former President made significant gains in New York City this election compared to when he ran against Joe Biden in 2020. When you combine that with the fact that tonight's historic Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight is expected to bring in a rowdy and passionate live audience - it makes all the sense for Trump to attend!