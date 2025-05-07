President Donald Trump Is Looking To Make College Sports Great Again With Commission Study

As the college sports world continues to change by the day, we are now seeing more public pressure from those in charge to fix the current problems that have arisen over the last number of years. Now, President Donald Trump is looking to put together a group of leaders to help solve some of these issues.

We've seen college commissioners, athletic directors and coaches make their way to Washington over the past few years, lobbying for congress to get involved in this current era of NIL, which has led to multiple court cases, along with rules that are hard to interpret.

Now, President Trump is taking the steps needed to help solve the problems, or at least get a group together that might have some ideas on how to set up guardrails around collegiate sports.

As first reported by Ross Dellenger, and confirmed by OutKick, Donald Trump is looking to put together a commission that will tackle a number of issues currently affecting the college landscape. We heard last week from Senator Tommy Tuberville, along with Nick Saban, about how college sports need some type of intervention to help solve the current problems plaguing the model that is set to be put into place with the House settlement.

While it might seem awkward for the President of the United States to intervene in such a matter, there have been enough prominent leaders in the sport asking for help that it only made sense for Donald Trump to get involved.

What Problems Could An Executive Order Fix? Commission Study Will Present Ideas

Right now, there are a number of problems that have been discussed where Congress could offer some type of solution. Whether that's antitrust lawsuits, the transfer portal, how college athletes should be classified, or how Title IX will work in this new revenue-sharing era, the President sees an opportunity to help in some way.

This should not come as a surprise to folks who have been following college sports as of late. Just recently, conference commissioners and coaches were on Capitol Hill, lobbying congressional leaders to put together a bill that could help alleviate some of the current problems.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report last week that Trump was thinking of signing some type of executive order that would put this topic at the forefront, and lead to the passage of a bill that would help college leaders traverse this landscape.

One of the main proponents of a change is former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who has met with Donald Trump numerous times about the current state of collegiate sports. Now, Saban looks to be part of this new commission study, along with other prominent figures.

We have seen plenty of congressional leaders try to push legislation through, which includes Cory Booker, Ted Cruz, Chris Cooms and Jim Jordan.

But, there has to be a resolution to these problems if we're going to get anywhere when it comes to wrangling back in collegiate sports. Having athletes deemed as students, and not employees, is one of the main concerns being discussed in a potential bill. Also, having protection from antitrust lawsuits that would allow rules to be made around this upcoming revenue-sharing model is also a key component to putting together some type of bill for congress.

While we wait to see what comes of the House settlement that will change how colleges handle athlete compensation, along with other key components, the need for congressional help has only intensified over the past few years.

Now, President Donald Trump is looking to step in, along with a number of powerful allies in this fight to ‘save’ college athletics.