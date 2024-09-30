Dolphins Show No Life, No Fight, No Clue In Loss To Previously Winless Titans

The season is only minutes out of its first month and the Miami Dolphins are hanging by a thread already.

The team that club owner Stephen Ross announced was a Super Bowl contender is 1-3. And on a three-game losing skid.

And still weeks away from the possible but not certain return of starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins Situation Bleak

This is depressing for any Dolphins fan because they have eyes. And they know the situation is bleak.

But they also see that, regardless how rough things might get for a team missing its starting quarterback, things probably shouldn't look this awful.

But these Dolphins? They are not just losing. They're looking terrible in the process.

A 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans alone doesn't say that, because it wasn't just the loss. It was how the loss happened.

The Dolphins showed no life, no urgency, and at times, no clue how to avoid more results like this.

Dolphins Are 2023 New York Jets

The Dolphins have effectively become the 2023 New York Jets without Aaron Rodgers.

They have to play a perfect game and hope for a turnover or dynamic special teams return to win the game. And if they give up a touchdown, the game is practically lost already.

All the Dolphins need to do to be in all-out Jets mode is put backup Tim Boyle in the lineup. He was one of the quarterbacks the Jets tried – to no avail. And he's Miami's backup right now.

These Dolphins without Tagovailoa are suddenly the 2019 iteration of the team.

No, wait. That's not true.

The 2019 Dolphins were built to lose. Their mission was to tank, and they looked like that was happening at the start of that misbegotten season.

But that team improved and developed and won toward the end of the season. That team was easy to root for because the players were underdogs, they knew it, everyone knew it, but they fought.

Dolphins Show Us, Well, Nothing

These Dolphins now?

Where's the fight?

Where's the grit?

Where's the response to tough times?

We've seen none.

They got beat and beat up at Seattle. And they were overmatched against the Titans even though starting quarterback Will Levis left the game and was replaced by backup Mason Rudolph.

Bad Titans Trounce Dolphins

The Titans, by the way, are a bad football team. Or they have been until they matched up against Miami.

The Titans came into this game winless. Winless!

They came in tied for the NFL lead in giveaways. They came with the league's sixth-worst offense, averaging only 16 points per game.

And that team, for whatever reason, played with more urgency and desire than the Dolphins. That team that had made so many mistakes in losses that ripped the fan base's heart out responded.

They fought.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, retreated.

Reasons Dolphins Not At Full Strength

And now Dolphins staffers, coaches, players, whomever, reading this would argue their team was without left tackle Terron Armstead, and running back Raheem Mostert, and Bradley Chubb who hasn't played this season, and Jaelan Phillips who left the game in the third quarter.

They would point out Tagovailoa was out for the second consecutive game in what is at least a four-game stint on the injured reserve list.

So?

The Buccaneers had 20 guys on the injured list last week. And went through Hurricane Helene. And they the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Denver Broncos, on the road, practiced on a tennis court one day last week because of that hurricane. And they traveled to New York and beat the Jets.

Adversity Isn't An Excuse For Dolphins

Adversity is the NFL's middle name. And good teams answer to the calling.

These Dolphins seemed hard of hearing.

The Dolphins should know their troubles aren't unique.

The Green Bay Packers lost quarterback Jordan Love the first game of the season, a loss to the Eagles.

Malik Willis joined the Packers on Aug. 27 after being traded to the Titans. And he started for the Packers on Sept. 15 and again on Sept. 22.

The Packers won both games with a quarterback who still does not know the full playbook. One of the games the Packers won with Willis was, you guessed it, against the Titans.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur trimmed the playsheet. He adapted the offense to what Willis could do – which, with respect, is not the same as Jordan Love.

And the Packers made it work.

Mike McDaniel Has To Do Better

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel lost Tagovailoa on Sept. 12 and 12 days later when backup Skylar Thompson took the field against the Seattle Seahawks, the Dolphins looked lost on offense.

Thompson has been with the team for three years.

Thompson got hurt in that Seattle loss last week, so the Dolphins gave Monday night's start to Tyler Huntley, who had been on the team two weeks.

It wasn't until 3:36 left to play that the Dolphins got in the end zone on a Huntley 1-yard run.

This isn't it, folks.

It's evident to everyone with eyes that the season is on the brink.