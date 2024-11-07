Wife Of Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert Slams Sunny Hostin For Calling Trump Supporters ‘Uneducated White Women’

Devin Mostert, wife of Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, takes issue with The View co-host Sunny Hostin's assessment of Donald Trump's voting base.

During Wednesday's episode of ABC's daytime talk show, Hostin blamed white women for Trump's win in the 2024 Presidential Election — specifically, "uneducated white women," who she claims "voted against their reproductive health freedoms."

"I want to dig further into the demographics because Black women tried to save this country again last night — 92% of Black women voted for the vice president," Hostin began. "You have Latinas in the 70th percentile voting for the vice president.

"What we did not have is white women, who voted about 52% for Donald Trump — uneducated White women is my understanding… So why do you think that uneducated White women voted against their reproductive health freedoms?"

That's when co-host and The View's token conservative (although we're using that term lightly here) Alyssa Farah Griffin jumped in, arguing, "I don’t think white women like being called uneducated white women."

Hostin doubled down: "That’s what the polls said."

Devon Mostert weighed in on her Instagram story, slamming Hostin for practicing the same racism she so vehemently rails against.

"Uneducated white woman here," Devon wrote "Sunny, I GUARANTEE I can school you on any given political topic on any given day."

Devon is educated, by the way. She earned her degree from Purdue University, where she met Raheem before he went to the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent. The couple married in 2017.

She added in a follow-up post: "Can you IMAGINE if the role was flipped here? If a white woman said this? There would be OUTRAGE. Racism goes allllll kinda ways. And ALL WAYS are disgusting and unacceptable."

Devon has been known to speak her mind about politics. Last month, she criticized Kamala Harris for her response to Hurricane Milton and called out those "brainwashed by the media and their agenda."