Dolphins Brass Throws Cold Water On Tyreek Hill Trade

Tyreek Hill sounded bleak about his future in South Beach after his final regular-season game.

For the Miami Dolphins to lose their top offensive player (and frankly, a game-changer) would signal bad days ahead for the franchise.

Tyreek spoke to the media after the Dolphins' loss to the New York Jets in Week 18. After missing the playoffs this year, the wideout sounded uncertain about his future with the Dolphins.

"There's a lot of things I need to reassess about my career," Hill said on Sunday, as OutKick's Dan Zaksheske relayed. "For me, as a captain, it was a tough season. It sucks missing [Tua Tagovailoa]…. whenever you're missing your franchise player, it kinda sucks."

ESPN-NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Dolphins ownership cleared the air on Hill's future, indicating that the receiver has not (yet) asked for a trade.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel went on record, relaying that he had spoken with Hill to confirm his commitment to Miami.

From McDaniel's point of view, Hill isn't going anywhere.

"We met for, I want to say an hour yesterday," McDaniel said, relayed by Schefter on Tuesday.

"I think I was very direct with him, he was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing," the Fins coach added.

"Discussed multiple things, including, without wavering, that it's not acceptable to leave the game and it won't be tolerated in the future. He embraced accountability and I wouldn't say there was anything necessarily to fix as much as we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."

"I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, if that's here or whatever the case may be," he added.

"I'm [going to] open that door for myself. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I've gotta do what's best for my career."

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier also spoke on Hill's recent airing of grievances.

"He needs to be available. He needs to know how to protect himself," Grier said. "He needs to control what he can control. He understands that not being available after taking chances of risk is not acceptable to us."

As Zaksheske notes, despite failing to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his career, Hill still boasts more than enough athleticism to be a high-level wideout in the league, even as a 31-year-old skill player.

A string of injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has derailed the Dolphins' offense this season. This instability could fuel Tyreek Hill's hesitation about locking into a long-term future in Miami.

With the quarterback situation in flux, Hill may be wary of betting his prime years on an offense that lacks consistency.

