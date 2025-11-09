Does This Look Like The Box Score Of A Team Who Lost By Four Points?

Welcome to the wacky world of college football.

Football is a game steeped in statistics.

More often than not, you can look at the teams with the edge in total yards, time of possession, and turnover margin and make an educated guess as to which side came out on top.

Are there some examples to the contrary? Sure.

But those games are usually few and far between; the exception rather than the rule.

Sometimes, though, there are games that are so disparate in their stats that it is nearly impossible for the team on the lower end of the box score to have come out on top.

Last night's Sam Houston State vs. Oregon State game was not one of those instances.

Feast your eyes on this abomination of a box score.

157 total yards?!

Eight first downs the whole game!?

I've seen teams get eight first downs in one drive.

Sam Houston State managed to put a quarter's worth of stats into a whole game… and still pull off an absolutely improbable victory.

You have to feel for the Beavers here.

They are a 2-8 football team who just dominated their opponent at home and came up empty-handed.

The worst part of all of it though, is that they just handed the Bearcats their first victory of the season.

That has to be absolutely demoralizing.

This loss came at a hefty cost too. Literally.

The Beavers paid Sam Houston State a reported $1.2 million to come to their home stadium and embarrass them in front of their fans on Saturday evening.

Imagine the team you just paid a cool seven figures to visit Corvalis stunting all over you with money bags.

The audacity of a squad with only one win to their name is staggering. I honestly have to respect it.

We are a far cry from the days of Jacquizz and James Rodgers running all over top-ranked USC, that's for sure.

Godspeed, Beavers fans. I'm pulling for you to climb out of this funk.