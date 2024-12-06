Does Juan Soto Prefer The Red Sox?

The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes have been plagued by wild swings, with confusion as to what he wants most or who's making the best offer. There's been fans trolling Instagram pages claiming to be the son of team managers. There's been Jeff Passan shooting down reports, saying that there's been no decision and no concrete criteria established.

That being said, a local Boston Red Sox reporter posted on X Friday morning that his sources say Soto would prefer to come to Boston, with negotiations being handled directly with team owner John Henry.

"Good morning, my people! Happy Friday!

"Juan Soto and his entourage would prefer #RedSox, if they meet or match the best offer.

"John Henry is negotiating directly with Scott Boras. There are things that matter besides the money that Boston can offer…

"Seguimos, Positivo y OK," said Marino Pepén.

But how reliable is this? Well, the New York Post's Jon Heyman at least says that a decision is coming sooner rather than later.

Juan Soto Free Agency Decision Over The Weekend?

Heyman, for his part, posted on Thursday that despite what some have suggested, Soto hasn't eliminated any teams from consideration.

"All 5 teams – Yanks, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Jays – remain in Juan Soto derby. And don't assume anyone's a heavy favorite. He is said very patient in his selection process ("like his at-bats"). But his decision is believed within days," Heyman said.

So which is it?

Soto's free agency hasn't been quite as protected as Shohei Ohtani's was in 2023, but Ohtani's preferences were more clear. He wanted to remain on the West Coast, and he wanted to play for a winning organization. No one knows what factors Soto values more: money, winning, familiarity or staying on the East Coast.

Boston won the World Series in 2018, but has made the playoffs just once since. But with a clear motivation to return to prominence in a competitive AL East, they might be willing to spend big on a generational star hitter. Toronto and the two New York teams are all motivated too, with recent postseason success but no title to show for it.

The Dodgers meanwhile, offer the best roster in the sport, just beat Soto's Yankees in the World Series, and a chance to build a dynasty. But they may not have the most money to spend. Thankfully, it doesn't sound like we'll have too long to wait to find out what Soto did in fact value most.