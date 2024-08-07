Does Caleb Williams Carry A Purse? America Grapples With Latest Video

Nothing says football is back more than that first Hard Knocks of the season. And nobody stirs the pot more than Caleb Williams.

Put those two together on the same 1-hour HBO program, and you know you're gonna be in for a wild little ride. And buddy, we GOT ONE last night.

Now, full disclosure, I haven't watched the opening episode yet. I love Hard Knocks. Love it. The opening intro of the first episode of the season is the unofficial beginning of fall for me. It's the best. Gives me chills every single time.

I haven't watched it yet, mainly because my wife is a billion weeks pregnant and ready to pop any day. We have a lot going on right now. Sorry.

But, I did catch several moments from the first episode over on Twitter, and there's a ton to break down.

Caleb Williams rocking a purse is obviously item No. 1:

Caleb Williams continues to be a wild card

Yeah, that got a lot of folks over on Elon's app TALKING this morning. I can't wait to hear what David Hookstead has to say. It's gonna melt the internet.

As for me … I'm only here for the #content. Caleb Williams is a content machine. Plain and simple. Love him or hate him, he's great for the blogging business. Remember when he showed up to the NFL Draft with a mystery blonde? Electric.

He's also pissed plenty of folks off in the past because he's an odd bird. No doubt about it, as my buddy Cris Collinsworth will say in about a month. Caleb loves painting his nails, sometimes with vulgar messages, and he also stirred the pot last spring when he rocked a pink phone case.

See? Weird dude. I actually think he's gonna be good in Chicago, so I don't really care about any of it. But, there's no denying that he ain't your daddy's typical QB1. He's a Gen-Z signal-caller, and that means you're gonna get stuff like painted nails and purses. It's the world we live in. I don't make the rules.

All that being said, Caleb bending over on his way out of the office and grabbing what appeared to be a purse got America all sorts of riled up last night:

See? Responses were all over the map. It depends on which camp you're in. If you're a Bears fan, you love Caleb Williams and will fight to the death for him. I get it, because I'm the same way with Tua.

If his shtick grew old with you last year, and then again last spring, and then again at the NFL Draft, then you're ready to explode over this. I get that, too.

I personally don't have a purse and would never carry one. That's me, though. Never really thought it would be an option, if I'm being honest. But, I'm also 31 and grew up in a different era.

It's a brand-new world out there right now, and I'm just trying to hang on for dear life.

Anyway, here's the Bears' Hard Knocks intro from last night to get everyone fired up for football season. No purses, don't worry!