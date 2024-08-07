Caleb Williams' Singing Draws Rough Response In 'Hard Knocks' Premiere

Caleb Williams can sling a ball, but he can't carry a tune.

The Chicago Bears' first-overall pick from the recent draft starred in Tuesday's "Hard Knocks" premiere. Hard Knocks is following Williams and the 2024 Bears heading into the new season. Fans of the show and the Bears were treated to a few highlights and one questionable performance by Williams.

During a team meeting, Williams introduced himself to his team and picked a karaoke song as part of his ‘rookie hazing.’ 

Williams performed "Ordinary People" by John Legend to some rough reception.

The team called it a "character-testing tradition." Teammates shockingly realized that the star footballer was a lousy singer. Williams drew big boos from his teammates before actual objects were hurled at QB1. Based on the clip, Williams is off to a good note in the locker room.

"[Williams] accepts every challenge and has risen to the occasion," Eberflus shared with the Hard Knocks crew.

One guy who stole the show during the rookie intros was offensive lineman, Theo Benedet, who hails from Canada.

Benedet picked Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA" as his karaoke jam. 

During his performance, Benedet stripped down to an American eagle Speedo, without missing a beat.

Seven-time national championship coach Nick Saban made a cameo in the premiere episode. Saban's first coaching gig in Toledo first connected Saban with Eberflus, a former Toledo linebacker under Saban. 

Another familiar face in Tuesday's episode was cornerback Jonathan Owens, who is known mostly for his relationship with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. 

