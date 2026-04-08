Dodgers' World Series Hero Miguel Rojas Suffers Tragic Personal Loss

Miguel Rojas plays on after father’s sudden death, missing funeral to stay with Dodgers.

Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas received an outpouring of support this week after his father, Miguel "Micky" Rojas, suddenly passed away Tuesday in Venezuela following a heart attack.

Rojas was a late scratch ahead of Tuesday’s game after learning his father had been hospitalized. Shortly after, he received word that his father had died.

The 37-year-old was in Toronto for a series against the Blue Jays. Despite the personal tragedy — and the distance from home — Rojas made the decision to remain with the team.

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According to the Los Angeles Times, Rojas stayed in Toronto and was unable to attend his father’s funeral on Wednesday due to travel complications.

Dodgers players honored him by wearing his father’s initials ("MR") on their caps.

Rojas also chose to play in Wednesday’s game, a 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays. Los Angeles still won the three-game series with victories on Monday and Tuesday.

"There’s nothing I could do being this far," Rojas said Wednesday.

"Just support my family, and trying to understand a little bit of what’s going on. I found out that my dad, on the way to the hospital, passed away. He couldn’t live through the heart attack that he had. So it was suddenly that he passed away; he was feeling good. [It’s] really hard to understand. I’m still trying to process the whole thing."

Rojas also explained the urgency surrounding funeral arrangements in Venezuela.

"That’s how they do things in Venezuela," he said. "It happens quick because they have to. They don’t have many places to hold these funerals."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts addressed Rojas’ situation as well.

"My assumption is that there'll be a leave of absence," Roberts said. "But he's got family in Venezuela, he's got family in Miami… Just leaving it in his hands."

Despite the circumstances, Rojas said he felt compelled to take the field.

"It’s tough. But it’s life. At some point we are all going to have to go through it. I don’t really want to be a distraction. That’s why I’m here, I’m dressed and I’m ready to play.

"It’s going to be emotional, yes, for me. I understand that. But I’ve been through moments like this before with my mom, my grandparents. I know what they want me to do is play baseball."

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