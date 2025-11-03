Dodgers' World Series Game 7 Win Over Blue Jays Draws Nearly 26M Viewers

The Dodgers win in Game 7 was the most watched World Series game since 2017.

PublishedUpdated

Game 7 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays was a classic as catcher Will Smith helped deliver back-to-back championships for his team.

The Dodgers won the game 5-4 after fighting back from a three-run deficit to take the lead for the first time in the top of the 11th inning. Yoshinobu Yamamoto gave Los Angeles 2.2 innings of work to stymie the Blue Jays and seal the deal for the Dodgers’ victory.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate on the podium after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

FOX Sports announced on Monday that 25,984,000 watched Game 7 across FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX Sports streaming services on Saturday. The company said it was the most-watched World Series game since Game 7 of the World Series in 2017, which came down to the Dodgers and the Houston Astros.

Fans on the East Coast kept their eyes on the game as it went late into Saturday night. FOX said Game 7 peaked with 31,543,000 viewers. It was FOX’s most-watched Saturday prime time telecast since Jan. 18, 2025.

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) celebrates with right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

5 ICONIC MOMENTS FROM THE DODGERS GAME 7 VICTORY

The viewership was up 10% over the most recent World Series Game 7, which came between the Astros and the Washington Nationals.

The numbers were based on Nielsen Panel Only Fast Nationals and Adobe Analytics. The final numbers are expected to be released Tuesday.

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Dodgers became the first repeat champions since the dynastic New York Yankees did it in 1999 and 2000 to wrap up their three-peat.


 