Dodgers Troll Padres With Stadium Giveaway Announcement

The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the ropes against the San Diego Padres in the 2024 NLDS, down two games to one and forced into game four at a raucous Petco Park.

They came back and won that series, not allowing a run in game four and game five, and went on to win the World Series. And they've taken the opportunity to remind the division rival Padres during the 2025 regular season about their playoff defeat.

Los Angeles Dodgers Trolling Padres With Perfectly Timed Giveaway

The Dodgers announced most of their promotional schedule for 2025, including a replica World Series trophy on June 17th. Sounds like a pretty cool giveaway for Dodgers fans, right?

It's also perfectly timed to coincide with a home series at Dodger Stadium against the…San Diego Padres.

Sure seems hard to imagine that this is a coincidence, doesn't it?

The Dodgers organization might be trying to subtly respond to what the Padres scoreboard operator did in 2023, after a rare bad start by Clayton Kerhsaw in San Diego. After the game, Petco's video board put up a "Crying Kershaw" meme, a bizarre, inappropriate, minor league-level move.

Then Fernando Tatis Jr. engaged in a wide variety of inappropriate behavior at Dodger Stadium after fans inexcusably threw trash on the field.

READ: MLB Reviews Manny Machado's Throw At Dodgers Dugout As Padres Immaturity Continues

Clearly, the Dodgers organization has a long memory. And they're using it in 2025.

