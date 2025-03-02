Dodgers Shoot Back After Yankees World Series Criticism

The 2024 World Series wasn't particularly close, nor did it seem to be particularly contentious on the field. The aftermath though, has ratcheted up the tension between the victorious Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

Several Dodgers players, particularly Joe Kelly and to an extent Chris Taylor, intimated that the Yankees were outclassed in the series, due to their obvious weaknesses on defense and in some cases, a lack of effort.

They were right; the Dodgers won game one in part because a routine throw back to the infield got away from the Yankees' infielders, with no one there to back up the play. There were defensive misplays from New York in virtually all the five games, including the decisive game five when a disastrous fifth inning led to a Dodgers comeback.

The Yankees didn't take kindly to being reminded of it, including pitcher Nestor Cortes, who made the remarkable assertion that the Yankees were actually the better team. After he gave up Freddie Freeman's walk-off Grand Slam to end game one.

Sure enough, seems like the Dodgers heard about it and had a response to Cortes' absurd claims themselves.

Dodgers Respond To Nestor Cortes ‘Better Team’ Claim

Dodgers reliever Brent Honeywell appeared on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast last week and predictably, did not respond well to Cortes' comments.

"Running across an empty field was one thing I really wanted to remember," Honeywell said. "Where, in their own backyard, and I’ll tell you this, they weren’t the best team. On paper, they weren’t the best team. Can’t say it with a straight face. They were not the best team. We were the best team. We were the better team.

"I said it the whole time, Dodgers in four. I was cranking that out in the clubhouse, ‘Dodgers in four, Dodgers in four, Dodgers in four.’ Maybe if I don’t give up 12 (runs), maybe there’s a chance (to sweep). But they weren’t the best team."

It's hard to imagine an argument that New York was the better team in the series, or deserved to win. Yes, their defensive lapses cost them leads, but that's what the "worse" team does against a "better team." They make mistakes, and the better team capitalizes on them.

Not to mention the Dodgers' success pitching to Aaron Judge and the team's other stars. Sorry Nestor, being bitter doesn't make losing any easier.