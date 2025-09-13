Dodgers Relief Pitcher Blake Treinen Pays Tribute To Charlie Kirk On Mound With Personalized Hat

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen paid tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk during Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants by wearing a hat on the mound that featured Kirk’s name alongside a cross.

Treinen, who speaks openly about his faith, came into the Dodgers’ game in the ninth inning, and fans noticed that the pitcher had a message written on his cap.

"Charlie Kirk," the inscription on his hat read. A cross was also prominently featured.

Kirk, 31, was assassinated Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University. The married father of two was struck by a single bullet and later pronounced dead. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, was arrested as a suspect in the killing.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox stated during a press conference Friday morning that a family member of Robinson’s contacted a family friend, who then reached out to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office "with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident."

Treinen’s show of support came days after the MLB pitcher spoke about how his faith plays a significant role in his profession.

"He’s my everything. I mean, I wouldn’t be here without my relationship with Jesus," Treinen said during a recent interview with CBN Sports . "When I’m on the mound, that’s my form of worship. I draw a cross and point up so that people know who I play for."

The Chicago Cubs also paid tribute to Kirk before the team’s game on Friday. Describing him as a lifelong Cubs fan, the team held a "moment of reflection" and called for an end to "all political violence."

"May all of us as Americans come together in solidarity to strengthen our nation, end these senseless acts and turn to civil discourse to discuss our differences," a message broadcast before the game said throughout the ballpark.

In a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday, the league confirmed that it "asked all of the Clubs to follow the direction of the White House Presidential Proclamation and fly flags at half-staff in their ballparks."

The proclamation from the White House ordered that flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.










