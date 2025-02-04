Dodgers Player Says Team Could Break MLB Single Season Wins Record

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, then went out and arguably won the 2024-2025 offseason as well. The roster has an embarrassment of riches: star power at the top of the lineup, depth throughout and a rotation capable of dominance.

Their bullpen, already one of the best in the sport, somehow got better the past few weeks. So much so that as a result of signing Kirby Yates, they designated Ryan Brasier for assignment despite having an ERA under 2 in Los Angeles. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Tanner Scott, Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy, Will Smith, Yates, Blake Treinen, Michael Kopech, Evan Phillips. It's one of the best rosters we've seen in decades.

And backup shortstop Miguel Rojas thinks it's good enough to break the all-time single season MLB wins record of 116, set by the Seattle Mariners in 2001.

Rojas appeared on "The Chris Rose Rotation" show and set out high expectations for the Dodgers' 2025 regular season.

"This year, if everybody's healthy, you'll win 120 games," Rojas said. Rose responded, incredulously, "You think you can win 120 games?" To which Rojas reiterated he believes it's possible.

"With that roster?" he added. Still, Rose correctly responded "that's a lot" of games to win.

"I know it's a lot, but with that roster, you're supposed to go out there and win."

"Do you think it's a goal," Rose said. "I know you want to win the World Series, you don't care how you get there, if you win 98 games or win 111 it doesn't matter to you, I understand that. But don't you think that you guys, if you have a chance to set the single-season record, that it's a goal for this team?

"I don't think it's a goal, it's an expectation," Rojas said. "It's an expectation that we have, it's winning, every single day, that's why I put a number on it. I'm not going to shy off telling you that we not able to win 120 games with that team that we have. If everybody is showing that they're committed to do their part. It's possible that we can win 115 games, 120 games with that team being healthy and everybody ready to go."

But is he right?

Dodgers Breaking Wins Record Is Hard To Predict

Rojas has deserved confidence, and he's right that the roster is extremely talented. But to win that many games requires an immense amount of good fortune, especially with injuries, and that's not predictable or even likely.

Ohtani is still recovering from a second elbow surgery, and another surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, keeping him away from the mound until at least May. Yamamoto missed months in 2024 with an arm injury, as did Tyler Glasnow. Sasaki's immensely talented and could be elite immediately, but his velocity dipped in 2024 in Japan, and has suffered from arm-related injuries in the past.

Yes, the Dodgers have the depth to withstand injuries or underperformance, but all it takes is a few weeks of bad play or some poorly timed injuries to throw a team off schedule to winning 115+ games.

Rojas does say that it would require health and commitment from the entire roster. And if that does happen, yes, the Dodgers could win a lot, a lot of games in the regular season. PECOTA, a modeling system from Baseball Prospectus, has the Dodgers winning 104 games in 2025, an exceptionally high number for generally conservative median projections.

But it's hard to predict 120. And as we've seen year after year, it doesn't matter how many you win in the regular season once you get to the postseason tournament. A six-month long sample comes down to randomness and luck in October. The Dodgers benefited from it last season, but there's no guarantee they will this season.