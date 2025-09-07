Dodgers Get Cooked On Social Media After Orioles Break Up No Hitter With One Out Remaining, Complete Comeback

The O's took their time, but ultimately got the best of the Dodgers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto was one out away from recording the first no-hitter of the 2025 MLB season on Saturday, but one swing of the bat spoiled not only his brilliant outing on the road but also began the downfall of a spiraling Los Angeles Dodgers team.

Disaster struck with the Dodgers up 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth when Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday turned on a 2-1 cutter, and barely cleared the fence for a solo home run to end Yamamoto's no-hit bid.

As if Yamamoto having his no-hitter broken up with just one out to go wasn't painful enough for the Dodgers, things immediately got worse.

Blake Treinen took the bump for the Dodgers after Holliday's solo shot, and let's just say he did not do his job very well. He came in and allowed a double, hit a batter, threw a wild pitch, and walked two batters, forcing the Orioles' second run across the plate making it a one-run contest.

Tanner Scott then entered with the bases loaded and gave up Emmanuel Rivera’s walk-off single, handing Los Angeles its fifth straight loss.

The Dodgers have made it easy for fans to clown on them in September, given they've still yet to win a game this month, but Saturday night's no-hit bid turning into a loss with just one out to go was pouring gasoline on a fire for some baseball fans on social media.

Despite the team's recent struggles, the Dodgers still hold a one-game lead over the San Diego Padres atop the American League West. They'll be looking to end their five-game skid in Baltimore on Sunday afternoon in a game that one would imagine the baseball gods return their favor after Saturday night's disaster, but then again, this is baseball, where close to nothing makes logical sense.