Dodgers' Max Muncy Provides Injury Update After Scary Collision

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a magical night on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox. Well, almost.

Future first ballot Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw became just the 20th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts. That sent the sold-out Dodger Stadium crowd into a six-minute standing ovation. Then, after a lackluster offensive night, the Dodgers lineup came alive in the ninth inning, scoring three runs, riding a Freddie Freeman single to a walk-off, 5-4 victory.

The only problem? Max Muncy suffered what looked to be a catastrophic knee injury.

In the top of the sixth inning, White Sox outfielder Michael A. Taylor attempted to steal third, and the throw, which easily beat him to the bag, took Muncy directly into his path. His knee collided with Taylor's helmet, and bent back in a very unfortunate way.

On Thursday, Muncy spoke to the media before the conclusion of the series, and provided an update on what seemed to be a devastating injury.

Max Muncy Avoids The Worst Possible Knee Injury

Based on the apparent severity of the injury on replay, the immediate concern was that Muncy had suffered a torn ACL.

Thankfully though, an MRI on Thursday confirmed that he and the team had gotten the best possible news. Speaking to reporters in the clubhouse, Muncy said that the results had shown no torn ligaments in his knee area. Instead, he'll be out about six weeks with what the Dodgers called a "bone bruise."

"It was obviously amazing hearing the news that nothing was torn, nothing was ripped," said Muncy. "That was obviously a huge sigh of relief for me, but it still sounds like too long of a time in my head."

"It was tough news, but it was also great news in terms of when you look at the play and just the injury that could have happened," he said.

"The first thought that was really going through my head was as I'm laying on the ground was, 'Dang, I have to make Kersh sit there and think about stuff right now.' I really was not happy about that," he continued .

"I'm in the X-ray room and heard the crowd roar and I was kind of like, 'Man, missed it.' Honestly, that was the most heartbreaking thing to me."

Muncy had turned his season around after a disastrous start to 2025. And while Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts have struggled in June, he's picked up the slack and helped build a commanding division lead for Los Angeles. Six weeks isn't ideal, but it's a far, far better outcome than the alternative.