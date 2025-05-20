Dodgers Kiké Hernandez Tells Kevin Hart About His Own 'Poop Game' While The Two Sit In Ice Baths

It only recently came to my attention that Kevin Hart has a show called Cold As Balls, in which he and a guest sit in ice baths while he interviews.

If that sounds vaguely like the show Hot Ones, but cold… yup.

But hey, the man is getting some scoops, because in a recent episode, the comedian managed to get Dodgers star Kiké Hernandez to talk about his own "Poop game."

And, God love him, he didn't even fake an injury so he could get wheel-chaired into the clubhouse.

While the two were marinating away in some tubs of ice water, Hart told Hernandez that word on the street was that the utility player once had a bit of a crap-cident during a game, and was more than happy to share the details.

Details he has shared before — and earned a case of Dude Wipes for his troubles — but not to Kevin Hart while sitting in an ice bath.

(Starts at the 7-minute mark)

"Playoff game, Hernandez confirmed. "I had a root canal, didn't put a crown over it. Turns out it cracked and got an infection. I reached out to my dentist, who said he had an antibiotic for it that would get rid of it quick, but side effect is that it gives you diarrhea."

Ooooooooohhh… I think we all know where this one is headed.

"This point in the game as a designated hitter, getting ready to go in the game," he explained. "Dustin May gets a strike out and I go 'F--k yea!' and when I did that, I thought I farted. So I go up the stairs to go hit, and it's kind of a different walk than usual, and I'm like, ‘alright, gotta try to focus, lock it in and get into it.’

"I struck out in three pitches, and let me tell you, I've never been happier to strike out in my life."

Wow, we've all been there… s--ting our pants, I mean, not necessarily doing it in the MLB playoffs.

Hopefully, he was able to sneak into the clubhouse and clean up.

Maybe they even had some Kirkland TP since this was back in 2020, before it got dusty.