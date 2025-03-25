Dodgers Fans Admit Clayton Kershaw Did Not Deserve Spot on Latest Stadium Mural

Clayton Kershaw is an LA Dodgers legend, but that does not necessarily mean he should be featured as a key face for the 2025 season.

A new mural at Dodger Stadium ahead of Opening Day on Thursday had fans in the Southland buzzing as it showcased four familiar faces from the stacked cast of 2025 Dodgers stars.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman were shoo-ins for the championship mural, but Clayton Kershaw's inclusion had fans screaming "SNUBBED" as players who shined in the recent World Series, like Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, and Tommy Edman, were kept off for the legendary lefty.

The three-time Cy Young winner will get his spot in Cooperstown, but not having tossed a single pitch last postseason to help the Dodgers win the Fall Classic made people wonder if Kershaw deserved to be featured.

Kershaw is 37 and was sidelined last postseason because of a foot injury. Although the 10-time All-Star remains a beloved figure in the franchise, Dodgers fans expressed frustration over his inclusion, arguing that some teammates who played a more pivotal role in securing last October's championship deserved the spot instead.

It still pays to be a career Dodger and household name in LA for 17 years.

