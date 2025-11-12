No, The Dodgers Didn't Buy A World Series, And Here's The Proof

Much of the discussion in the fallout from the 2025 World Series has been that the Los Angeles Dodgers "bought" their way to a championship.

Fans, commentators and media figures have suggested that the Dodgers' repeat has set the stage for a salary cap to become a non-negotiable part of the league and ownership's push in upcoming labor negotiations. These arguments are flawed for any number of reasons.

One, they ignore that players are happy to play for whichever team pays them the most money. Just as all employees would work wherever they can receive the best possible compensation. Players aren't going to hurt themselves by agreeing to a salary cap, potentially limiting their earnings.

Two, the Dodgers benefited in the series from contributions from some of their least expensive or home-grown talent. Miguel Rojas, Will Smith, Justin Wrobleski, Emmett Sheehan, Edgardo Henriquez, Will Klein, Blake Treinen, Roki Sasaki, Tommy Edman, Kike Hernandez, Andy Pages, Max Muncy, Jack Dreyer, Anthony Banda. Justin Dean made big defensive plays. Alex Call worked key at bats. Hyesong Kim was another defensive replacement.

Yes, LA has deep pockets and spends a lot on players. Except when looking around the league, it's clear that the Dodgers aren't nearly the unstoppable financial force fans seem to think they are.

Dodgers Don't Have A Single Highest Paid Player At A Position

The Dodgers have an exceptionally high payroll, and some of the biggest names in Major League Baseball. Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Blake Snell are star power that few can match.

And yet, when you look at the highest paid player in the league at each individual defensive position, you quickly notice something odd: there's not a single Dodgers player on the list.

Zack Wheeler, Josh Hader, Sean Murphy, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Altuve, Francisco Lindor, Anthony Rendon, Yordan Alvarez, Mike Trout, Juan Soto. That's the list.

Notice something else that jumps out quickly? There are two members of the Los Angeles Angels on it. The same Angels organization that hasn't made the postseason since 2012. The same organization that ranked 11th in total payroll in 2025, ahead of the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants, just behind the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

Here are the list of organizations with the highest paid players at their position: Phillies, Astros, Braves, Blue Jays, Astros, Mets, Angels, Astros, Mets.

Therein lies the problem with "buying" a World Series. The Astros have three of the highest paid players at their positions, and they missed the playoffs. The Mets have two. They missed the playoffs. All told, of the nine players on the list, only two made the postseason.

Yes, a high payroll helps. Of course it does. The Dodgers, though, have spent their money wisely, and without overpaying, as this list shows. One of the traps of free agency is that, for the most part, teams are paying for a player's declining years. Zack Wheeler has been great, but underwent significant shoulder surgery late in the 2025 regular season. Trout is a first ballot Hall of Famer, one of the best to ever play, but he's missed 414 games since the 2021 season with injuries. Yordan Alvarez missed most of the 2025 season. Then there's Anthony Rendon. Yeah. Anthony Rendon. He's making $38 million per year to not play baseball. Good work if you can get it.

Every team that wins "buys" a World Series, because it's virtually impossible to build a team without making significant financial investments. But where the great teams separate is by using their money effectively and efficiently. The Dodgers have managed to build baseball's best roster without paying the most for players at any defensive position. Have they spent a lot? Yes. But it's backed up by good process, player development, and getting the most out of their talent. That's a formula any team can follow.