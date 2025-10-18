The Dodgers Could Not Have Been Less Interested In Going Back To The World Series

I know the Los Angeles Dodgers beat is Ian Miller's beat. Well, that and dumping on SEC football. That last one I want no part of. I think it's silly. I'm an SEC truther. You won't hear that slander out of me.

But the Dodgers? I'll gladly write about those KINGS on No Kings Day.

For those who missed it, LA clinched yet another trip to the World Series Friday night. The rich get richer, am I right? Ian, by the way, told us all season that they stunk and would never make it back.

They stuffed the Milwaukee Brewers in a locker in four games, swept their asses back to the middle of the country, and cruised to yet another pennant. Shohei Ohtani hit three dingers and struck out 10, for those wondering if he's any good at baseball.

He is, and so are the Dodgers.

Except, you wouldn't have known it watching the final out. If you just woke up from a coma and happened to turn on the game (weird thing to do right off the bat, I know), you would've thought the Dodgers just won the opening game of spring training.

Seriously:

Go ahead and pencil the Dodgers in every year

Hilarious. And so true. Going back to the World Series is just expected at this point if you're the Dodgers. That's what happens when you have the greatest player ever, along with about four other superstars in both the lineup and rotation.

I'm not hating, by the way. OK, maybe a little, but I respect the non-celebration. Act like you've been there before, especially when … you've been there before.

LA has now reached the World Series two years in a row, and been to seven NLCS's in the last 10 years. Seven! They lost the World Series in 2017 and 2018, won it in 2020 and last year, and now they await the winner of Mariners-Blue Jays.

But it's all semantics at this point, clearly. Just add the NLCS and World Series to LA's schedule from now on. Why stop at 162, Manfred? Go ahead and pencil them in for an NLCS every year, at minimum.

They're a juggernaut. The Brewers never stood a chance.

Let's go Mariners!