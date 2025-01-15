Dodgers Bring Their Superstars To Second Meeting With Roki Sasaki

Are the ultra-rich Los Angeles Dodgers about to get richer by signing Roki Sasaki, the most prized free agent pitcher of the 2024-2025 MLB offseason?

On Monday, it was reported by several sources that Sasaki had narrowed his list of potential teams down to three: the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and the aforementioned Dodgers.

Sasaki had already visited Toronto to tour the Blue Jays' facilities, and he was videoed working out on the Petco Park field recently too. But the Dodgers, long seen as the favorite, have something to offer that other teams can't: a bevy of superstars to convince Sasaki to join their team. And that's exactly what they did, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

According to Rosenthal's report, the Dodgers were set to feature "several of their stars" in their pitch to Sasaki. And while there weren't specific players named, it's easy to imagine who would join the meeting to try and close the deal ahead of the January 23rd deadline.

Los Angeles Dodgers Making Final Push To Sign Roki Sasaki

The Dodgers have been in on Sasaki since he was in high school in Japan, with Andrew Friedman and other top team executives making multiple trips across the Pacific to see him and scout him in person. That could be the difference that pushes Sasaki to pick Los Angeles.

Or maybe having Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the room, along with the 2024 World Series trophy, will be what gets him to sign with the Dodgers. Or showing data on their track record of player development and starting pitching.

That's what makes the Dodgers a formidable opponent for other teams hoping to secure Sasaki's commitment; they check all the boxes.

That said, San Diego could provide Sasaki a smaller market to develop in, with less pressure and media attention than the huge LA market. With the deadline now just over a week away, giving the Dodgers the final in-person meeting seems like an indication of whom the favorite is. Or maybe it isn't.

But it's hard to bet against Shohei Ohtani and the draw of playing with the best players in baseball.