Roki Sasaki Informs Several Teams He's Signing Elsewhere

The saga of where Roki Sasaki will play Major League Baseball is finally coming to a close.

Sasaki has just over a week before his posting window closes, the 2025 international free agency class is now open, and after conducting a second round of meetings, his decision is rapidly approaching. And reports broke on Monday that he'd informed a number of teams that he'd be signing elsewhere.

Just a few days ago, it seemed like the San Francisco Giants were one of the three favorites, along with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. But Monday afternoon, local beat reporter Susan Slusser said that the Giants had been informed they were out of the running for the 23-year-old star.

Then more reports broke: the Texas Rangers were out. As were the New York Yankees. And the New York Mets. Then the Chicago Cubs, considered a dark horse contender thanks to the connection with Shota Imanaga, were told they too were no longer a potential destination.

So who in the world is left?

Roki Sasaki Officially Down To Three Teams

For weeks, even months, the list of Sasaki's most likely destinations has been based off rumor or speculation. But now we know, "officially," who's made the short list.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that the three finalists are, in no particular order, the Dodgers, Padres and Toronto Blue Jays. Not that it's a surprise, but Passan also confirmed that Sasaki will pick a new team before the posting deadline closes on January 23rd.

The Padres and Dodgers have long been considered the front-runners for Sasaki thanks to the combination of location, recent success, and familiarity with Japanese players. But the Blue Jays are a surprise inclusion, just as they were in Shohei Ohtani's free agency in 2023-2024.

Nobody really knows, outside of Sasaki himself and his agent, of course, what his priorities are for a new team. The Dodgers just won the World Series, have a track record of getting the most out of their players, the highest attendance in baseball, a six-man rotation, and can offer him unparalleled opportunities to earn more income from endorsements and sponsorships. But would Sasaki want to risk being overshadowed by Ohtani and potentially Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

The Padres now routinely sell out Petco Park, have Yu Darvish, are coming off a 93-win season, and desperately need pitching help. But their ownership situation is now a mess, thanks to a lawsuit between Peter Seidler's widow and brothers.

Toronto would be an unexpected destination, but would allow Sasaki to be a star for the entire Canadian baseball fan base, and he could be the missing piece that gets the Blue Jays back to the playoffs.

Per Bob Nightengale, the Padres are "cautiously optimistic" that Sasaki will pick them. And video of him throwing on the field at Petco Park quickly drew attention on X. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have played things very close to the vest, not revealing any details about their meetings or pursuit.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait more than a week or so to get an answer.