Bobby Miller ‘Very Confident' He'll Throw Again Soon After Taking Vicious Comebacker To The Skull

Bobby Miller has received a positive update following a very scary injury during a Spring Training game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was drilled in the head on Thursday by a 105.5-mph line drive off the bat of Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch. And although the 25-year-old is still dealing with some headaches, medical imagery fortunately showed no fractures or significant bruising.

"Adrenaline really kicks in right then," Miller said. "Fall over, I didn’t really know what I was about to feel. You don’t feel it right away. It didn’t knock me out or anything, I didn’t lose any vision. I’m just glad it didn’t get me in the temple or the back of the head or in the front.

"That’s always kind of been one of my biggest fears, taking a line drive to the head. Surprisingly, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. It kind of knocked me down, but I was able to walk off all right. Hopefully get back to action soon. It could have been a lot worse. I’m really thankful for that."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shared over the weekend that Miller had a "hard head" and was in "good spirits."

"Today, he’s just gonna lay low, but he feels very confident that he can kind of pick up his throwing program soon. But he’s just got to keep going through the concussion protocol just to make sure that we stay on the right track," Roberts told the Los Angeles Times.

Miller was the Dodgers' first-round selection in the 2020 MLB Draft and made his debut three years later. After a decent rookie season, Miller was up and down between the majors and minors in 2024.

There is not yet a clear timeline for his return.